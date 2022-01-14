Lessons learned in school closing
I want to thank the Vigo County School Corp. for finally completing my education Monday night. Here is what I have learned from the Meadows School closing process.
I have learned that I had the misconception that:
• Logic and common sense wins the argument.
• That democracy elects the representative who reflects the will of the people, never mind that a poll conducted by WTHI-TV indicated that 92.1% of the people polled voted to keep Meadows School open and 138 people signed a petition at www.change.org/p/vigo-county-community-stop-the-repurposing-of-meadows-elementary-school requesting that Meadows stay open.
• I had the misconception that to deal with fiscal problems involves a close examination of the facts, figures and costs when making decisions.
• I learned that when making a Power Point presentation that it isn’t necessary to present any figures that are relevant, or that anyone can read on the projection screen, just as long as you talk a long time and throw up a lot of irrelevant statistics. In other words I learned the art of obfuscation, which is defined as the action of making something obscure, unclear or unintelligible.
• Finally, I learned when addressing the School Board, that when my 3 minutes are up I should shut up, even though I knew at the time and know now that the Vigo County School Board Policies state that I should have 5 minutes.
Ah, yes, but does it really doesn’t matter what we say here?
President Abraham Lincoln put it best in his Gettysburg Address: He said: “The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here.”
Joni Wise and Rosemarie Scott were the only board members who returned concerned citizens emails, tried to answer questions, actually came out and toured various schools, asked questions of the teachers, showed any compassion and concern for the students and made a valiant stand against closing Meadows School.
As for Superintendent Rob Haworth and board members: Jackie Lower, Joseph Irwin III, Amy Lore, Stacy Killion and Susan Powers, well, I cannot imagine that in the future they can look another human in the eye without thinking: “I wonder if they know what I did here?”
— Kevin Barr, Terre Haute
