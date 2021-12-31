Insults perpetuate the problem
I would like to point out some flaws in the letter by Steve Gidorkis in the Nov. 20, 2021, Tribune-Star. As far as not referring to Past President Trump without the term “past president,” that is sort of nitpicking.
Every day on the news I hear a lot of past presidents being referred to by last name only. Carter, Clinton and even Bush. Past President Trump is exactly that. He lost the election. People who don’t believe that have had a year to prove he won. Not one piece of legitimate evidence has been presented by anyone, not even Mr. Pillow, that the election was fixed.
If the Democrats were so smart that they could fix one election, why were they so dumb they didn’t take care of the House and Senate also? As you point out, let me quote your exact words, “My job is to try to convert others to my point of view, not ridicule and belittle those who disagree with me.” You went on to question who was smarter, again I quote exactly what you said, “I’m not going to get into a political debate with Ms. Thomas, mostly because I think she would be bringing a sword to a gunfight.”
As mentioned in Ephesians 6, if you have the full armor of God, which includes the sword, you will prevail in the end. I will have to admit that you had the decency to apologize for that in the next sentence. Then you went on to give her your advice, which almost sounded like another insult because she is a woman.
I hate to keep using your own words against you, but you’re the one that put them in writing. I quote you: “Like the old saying goes. If you aren’t part of the solution, you’re part of the problem. Right now, Ms. Thomas is not part of the solution.” Neither are you, Mr. Gidorkis, for even one insult aimed at the opposite side perpetuates the problem. Since you are not a full-time resident of the Wabash Valley I hope if the Tribune-Star publishes this, they will mail you copy.
— Ron Gadberry, Sullivan
