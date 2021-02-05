Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is excited to celebrate our 6th annual #WoodsGivingDay on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
We invite the Wabash Valley to join us for this special day of giving. Traditionally held in the fall on Giving Tuesday — the Tuesday following Thanksgiving — 2021 marks the first year SMWC has planned a unique day for The Woods and our community to celebrate philanthropy and support the college with gifts to the Woods Fund, our unrestricted annual fund.
The date is not the only thing new this year. SMWC has been blessed with more support than ever. We greatly appreciate our community partners who are bringing #WoodsGivingDay to life in Terre Haute. Your breakfast, lunch and dinner can all benefit Woods students. Visit smwc.edu/WoodsGivingDay for specific details on special offers from partner restaurants including 5th Street Nutrition, Chick Fil-A, Culver’s, Federal Coffee and Fine Foods and Little Bear Coffee Co.
Interested in hearing the good news from The Woods? #WoodsGivingDay is the ideal day to follow us on social media. You can find SMWC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and more.
Gifts and pledges can be made online throughout the day at giving.smwc.edu. Want to chat with someone? Call 888-769-0013 to make a gift. You never know, one of our students may call you.
Thank you to the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce for promoting this important day. We invite everyone in the Wabash Valley to be a Pomeroy on #WoodsGivingDay. Show your support by wearing Pomeroy Blue on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
– Catherine Saunders, Terre Haute
Associate vice president for advancement
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College
