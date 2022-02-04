Unique day of giving at The Woods
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College invites everyone in the Wabash Valley to be a Pomeroy on Tuesday, Feb. 8 — #WoodsGivingDay! Join us for this unique day of giving allowing The Woods and our community to celebrate philanthropy while supporting our students through gifts to the Woods Fund.
Last year the Wabash Valley and beyond supported Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College like never before. With a goal of 500 donors in one day, our friends and alumni provided almost 800 gifts and pledges. This year we hope the community pushes us over our 1,000-donor goal.
Thank you to our community partners who bring #WoodsGivingDay to life in Terre Haute. Once again, your breakfast, lunch and dinner can all benefit Woods students! Visit smwc.edu/WoodsGivingDay for details on special offers from partner restaurants including, Chick Fil-A, Culver’s, Federal Coffee + Fine Foods and Little Bear Coffee Co.
Gifts can be made online throughout the day at giving.smwc.edu. Prefer to chat with someone? Call 888-769-0013 to make a gift or pledge.
Be a Pomeroy on Feb. 8! Make a gift. Show your support by wearing Pomeroy Blue. Enjoy delicious food and beverages and share a picture on social media with #WoodsGivingDay included.
– Catherine Saunders, Terre Haute
Associate vice president for advancement
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College
We may not need this referendum
The referendum needs to be set aside. When the Republican legislators have completed their dismantling of public education, we’ll have no need.
Tim Skinner warned us.
— Terry Keaton, Terre Haute
