Our community should promote tolerance, respect
We, the InterFaith Council of the Wabash Valley (IFC), with representatives from a wide variety of religious faiths, ethnicities and humanitarian belief systems, are deeply troubled by the bigoted language, threats, hate incidents and hate crimes targeting Asians, Asian Americans and people of Asian descent throughout the United States and worldwide.
Sadly, we are not immune from it here in Terre Haute as evidenced by recent social media posts from an elected official/police officer calling for a nuclear attack on China and Hong Kong, stemming from an adherence to baseless conspiracy theories. We condemn this, as we denounce all forms of racial, ethnic and religious targeting, including threats of mass and individual violence; bigoted hate language; hate incidents; and hate crimes.
We call on educators and religious leaders to teach tolerance and respect and to correct misinformation meant to destabilize and breed hate, which, as we saw on Jan. 6, can so easily turn into violence. We call on law enforcement and court prosecutors at the local, state and national levels to do everything in their power to follow up on hate threats and incidents and to prevent and punish all acts of violence against our friends and neighbors who are Asian, Asian American or of Asian descent so they can feel welcome, safe and secure in our community and country.
— Arthur Feinsod, For the InterFaith Council of the Wabash Valley
Biden sparks a border crisis
Thousands of Central Americans are on the United States southern border. After all, Biden invited them to America during his presidential campaign. What was seen as an inevitable event in December has come to pass as a reality in February.
As these illegals enter the United States in violation of Title 42 of United States Code, we Americans will be forced to deal with their diseases, including the coronavirus. This, as we Americans continue to struggle with unprecedented cultural and societal disruptions, lockdowns, and travel restrictions brought forth by the year-long global pandemic.
Biden’s southern border policy is nothing but catastrophic. The nation faces irreparable damage from the collective stupidity of this man, his cronies, and Capitol Hill Democrats.
— Earl Beal, Terre Haute
