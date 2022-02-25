Summing up the truth of Trump
Trump:
— Sided with Putin over his own intelligence community regarding Russia’s election interference.
— Withheld military aid from Ukraine to extract a lie from President Zelensky.
— Proposed abandoning NATO, and probably would have done such absent reproofs from Mattis and Bolton.
— Reduced the American military presence in Germany.
— Kept conversations with Putin secret, even from officials in his own administration
— Abandoned the U.S.-allied Kurds on the Syria-Turkey border to the delight of Putin.
— Wanted to walk away from Afghanistan months before the date set by Biden.
— Characterized Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as “genius” and “savvy.”
Republicans are now claiming that the Ukraine war is the result of Biden emboldening Putin. Really! They’re arguing, with straight faces, that Trump’s constant genuflecting to Putin is a show of strength.
— Jim Hughes, Terre Haute
Exclusion remains alive and well
Among the negative words in the English language is “exclusion.” It can be defined as the deliberate practice of excluding certain categories of individuals from full participation in various rights and privileges that are afforded to other members of our society.
The opposite of exclusion is “inclusion.” It is too bad that after nearly 246 years since the establishment of our Republic, examples of deliberate exclusion are still being practiced in 2022 by segments of our population.
After nearly eight decades of observing human social behavior, this writer knows from personal experience that human behavior is changeable from exclusion to inclusion. Been there and done that.
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.