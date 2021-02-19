A weird time in our history
We should all be concerned with the censorship of certain views by not only social media but also so-called mainstream media.
One dangerous example was the prohibition of information and possible false information about a certain drug. A study giving very high doses of this drug killed people and was recklessly cited. Irresponsible (not the word I would choose) media banned information on this drug. This led to deaths killing those too poor or unable to get other drugs. (In New York state the governor banned this drug, perhaps adding to his murders from sending infected into nursing homes.)
Later, after the presidential election, media came out with a correction that the pill was effective and saved lives.
Another information problem has to do with the PCR test for COVID-19. WHO (run by Gates) has directed that 45 cycles is too many for accurate results. The CDC and FDA say to test at 40 cycles. Fauci (I’ve always thought of him as Fraudci since the HIV credit in the U.S. went to him and Gallo. The French discoverer of HIV says the COVID-19 virus has yet to be seen.) has said any number of cycles 35 and above cannot be trusted. (Fauci seems correct on this.) This is why 14 of 15 positives have been false and a can of soda was found positive for COVID-19 in Australia. Word is that hospitals refuse to give the number of cycles used in their tests. I’ll let the local paper investigate this which also brings up the problem of cancel culture. People are afraid to offend the political radicals who then attack people perhaps taking their jobs or attacking products.
I find this a very weird time in history. HRC talked about sacrificing for the greater good. But the new guy was elected on this. In another country, a guy named Adolf put this utilitarian calculation into effect. Unfortunately, the First Amendment may be just the beginning in relieving U.S. citizens of their rights.
— Ed Gluck, Terre Haute
