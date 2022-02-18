CT performance too good to miss
Terre Haute Community Theatre really hit the mark this time. Last night’s opening show (Feb. 17) was so intense, so professional, it has you on the edge of your seat the whole time.
“The Goldman Project” is a story from the Holocaust. It’s about an older, widowed mother and her middle-aged son, and the conflicts that have always been a part of their lives, a family where it has never been discussed.
Then his girlfriend from college days shows up. Her passion is recording the stories of Holocaust survivors — so we don’t forget. When she starts recording mom, that’s when the intensity gets so high. That’s when truths start to appear, that’s when ... you’ll have to go see it to find out what happens. You’ll have to go experience it to begin to feel the intensity of their lives and the impact the Holocaust has had on all of them, you’ll have to go see it to realize how talented the director and cast are.
Tickets are still available,today at 8 and Sunday afternoon, 812-232-7172. Don’t miss it, it’s too good to let it go.
— Philip Ewoldsen, Terre Haute
What are they thinking?
Kudos for the John Krull column “Education reforms journey to insanity.”
I fully agree, and on a bit tangential note, ask where are the minds of these “legislators”? Were they raised in a closet with no exposure to schooling or learning?
Even in the 1800s with one-room schools there was more sense being made and taught than these narrow-minded few legislators are talking about. I wonder if someone asked one of them what S.T.E.M. teaching was if there would be any understanding. Hmmm.
— John Kuchinskas, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.