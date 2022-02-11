Legislation would hamper educators
The purpose of education, especially history and political science, is to equip the student with an ability to critically analyze controversies and problems of the past, so that similar assessments can be made of events that are happening in the present. This is what will enable them to apply their own moral lens and make critical judgments concerning policy choices. It is said that in a democracy it is necessary to have an educated citizenry. True education requires looking at hard truths and investigating sometimes uncomfortable subjects.
It seems evident that many of our citizens, and state legislators and their handlers at Fox News and the corporations which fund their campaigns, are afraid of a citizenry that with the ability to compare and contrast, economic and political systems, and make ethical judgment with regard to what constitutes a just society. It would seem, they want to turn our children into subjects, not citizens.
HB 1134 is antithetical to the educational process. The bill would censor what teachers can say regarding race, history and politics in Indiana classrooms, it would prevent them from saying anything which might cause discomfort, guilt, anguish, responsibility or any other form of psychological distress on account of the individual’s sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin or political affiliation.
This requirement will strip away the purpose of education in the social sciences. I am thankful that I am no longer teaching because it would make the process of teaching my discipline essentially meaningless.
This bill which requires posting every conceivable topic that might result from a student question to be anticipated in advance and posted for parents to critique opens the teacher to legal suits and loss of license. This is yet another legislative attack on public education and is designed to further erode civil society. Watch for the best of our teaching staffs to resign in droves if this law passes.
— Robert Dodson, Center Point
