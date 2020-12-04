I was listening to Christmas music this morning, and in particular, to the words of the popular John Lennon song, Happy Christmas. Listening to and reading the lyrics of this song, the music and words are still as moving as ever, and as hopeful as ever. The first verse is:
“So this is Christmas
And what have you done?
Another year over
And a new one just begun”
We are almost at the end of this unprecedented year. We are tired and weary, and fearful. I think we can all agree we want things to “be better.” As I considered these lyrics, I thought about what I have done during 2020 to make this a better world, to make myself a better person, and to leave a positive mark for this year. I realized I could have done more. I also realized it is not too late to make more of a difference, however I choose.
There are countless ways I could achieve this. For me, and for you as well, it is not too late to say we made a positive difference in someone’s life, or in the community, or to make a positive change in ourselves; with the goal of doing both. The world does not become a better place unless we ourselves become better persons which includes, giving of ourselves, listening without judgment, working toward compromises, forgiving others, and continuing to learn.
While it is a Christmas song, and promotes introspection, the lyrics were also a protest of war. The song promotes ending the fighting and stopping the war, “if you want.” At the time it was written, it was about the Vietnam War. However, I perceive the lyrics now as if they could also mean the war within one’s self, within families, or within our country.
People can change and that gives me hope. For each of us, every day gives us the opportunity to decide who we want to be; an opportunity to make a constructive change in ourselves. Each day gives us a chance to a make the world better, even in the smallest of ways. We can all end this year on a positive, hopeful note. We can stop the fighting, if we want. There is hope.
— Christine Bradfield, Terre Haute
