Odor rises from ‘super legislature’
Seeing the newspaper today, Nov. 26, on page A3 about how Gov. Eric Holcomb had again taken the reins of leadership to respond to yet another COVID-19 outbreak/crisis, I just shook my head.
Was it really so important for the Indiana so-called “super legislature” to pass a law letting them override a governor’s leadership? Now, when this, the first chance they had to try out their new law, they decided that the health of Indiana residents was not important enough to give up their Thanksgiving holiday and so, they put it off until next year? Seriously?
Let’s hope that sick Hoosiers can get the monoclonal antibody infusion, or “the pill” in time to stop them from dying.
To be clear, all of their gerrymandering, all of their rhetoric, all of their Fox News Covid-19 vaccine denial and shutting out the Democratic minority in Indiana to pass that law, all of their “protection” of “business” in Indiana was nothing but “super legislature super flatulence” and it really does stink.
Can we expect more of the same when Jim Banks, R-Ind., who is looking at being Speaker of the U.S. House if the Republicans get a majority again in Congress? Is this why they made laws making it more difficult for voters to vote in Indiana? It is a shame that Kevin McCarthy has told lie after lie for Trump. He has ruined his reputation for Trump. McCarthy held the Republican lies about the “stolen” election and the lie about the Insurrection — excuse me?
Letter writer Shirley Thomas got called out for calling it an “insurrection” last week. Kevin McCarthy removed the daughter of Vice President Dick Cheney from her leadership position for telling the truth. I guess there’s only “cancel culture” for somebody who is not loyal to Donald Trump and his attempted treasonous coup. Especially Republican vice presidents, even if they don’t stay upwind from Republican “so-called” leadership.
— John Garner, Terre Haute
