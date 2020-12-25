Tom Reck lives on in memories
Having owned standardbred race horses for over 35 years, my husband and I first met Tom Reck when he was covering the harness horse races at the Martinsville, Ill., Ag Fair in the early 1980s. Tom would come to the barn area after the races with photographer, Bob Poynter, for pictures and to talk to the owners and drivers to obtain additional information for his column. Since our sport receives very little coverage, we made sure Tom had a box seat ticket for every day of races. He was so appreciative and would always inquire about the horses, not only at Fair time, but throughout the year.
The 2019 racing event was scheduled for an evening start time, and Tom called us the day of the races and said he was not comfortable driving the 30 miles back to Terre Haute after dark, but was hoping we could meet him for breakfast the next morning. He asked that we bring a completed racing program to assist him in writing a column for the newspaper.
We were thrilled, as Tom wrote the article and no one would have guessed he wasn’t in attendance.
This fall we purchased a yearling colt that needed a clever name, something that is always a challenge. We, along with co-owner Tim Wilson, Jr., decided to name the horse “Ramblin Reck” in memory of Tom. Time will tell how successful the horse will be; but one thing is certain, every time the announcer calls “Ramblin Reck”, people will remember Tom Reck.
May his memory live on.
— Ann and Barney Calvert, Former Marshall residents now residing in Poinciana, Fla.
