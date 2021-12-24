Thanks to library for role in Water|Ways
On behalf of the entire board of directors of RiverSCAPE, I’d like to express our appreciation for Vigo County Public Library’s partnership in making the Water|Ways Speaker Series a big success. Their hospitality and commitment to the community is incredible!
Eric Fisher and the dedicated staff at the library’s west branch in West Terre Haute went out of their way to make the speaker series possible, even moving employee schedules to stay late and come in early. From room setup and technology support to answering questions and greeting people as they came in the door, their friendly and professional approach made it a pleasure to work with them.
Promotion of the Water|Ways Speaker Series by VCPL’s public relations team was first class, resulting in a great audience for all 12 presentations. Indiana Humanities, the state agency which partnered with the Smithsonian Institute to bring Water|Ways to Indiana, has already told us they were excited to see the series so well attended. The audience learned from mussel experts, historians, researchers and adventurers on the Wabash River. If you weren’t able to attend, these entertaining and informative presentations will soon be available on the VCPL YouTube channel.
There is still time to visit the Smithsonian Water|Ways exhibit. With activities for all ages, it is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Jan. 2. Water|Ways is in the conference room at Vigo County School Corp. Administration Building, 501 W. Olive St. in West Terre Haute.
Thank you, VCPL, for saying YES. The library and those who work there are a major asset to our community.
— Susan Dolle,
Water|Ways Committee Chair, Riverscape Board
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.