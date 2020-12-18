Trump tried to steal election
President Trump wants courts to throw out real votes cast by real voters so he can win.
In the latest suits, the president’s lawyers are not telling judges that anyone voted twice, or that any of the voters weren’t actually voters, or that election officials counted wrong. They are only claiming the election authorities used wrong election rules that made it too easy for real voters to vote.
The Trump campaign wants to ignore 220,000 citizens’ votes from some Wisconsin counties because county election officials were standing by some of the absentee ballot drop boxes, and because election officials had early voters fill out one form instead of two. Trump’s lawyers claim that justifies throwing out the votes of 220,000 citizens who voted according to the rules they were given. Of course, Trump only wants to throw out the votes from a few counties he lost, even though the same things happened in counties that Trump won.
The Republican attorney general of Texas asked the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out millions of votes because the states where they were cast had taken steps to make it easier and safer for citizens to vote during the pandemic. Hundreds of prominent Republican politicians backed him. Even if his claims were true — they weren’t — they could not justify throwing out the actual votes of millions of actual citizens who followed the actual rules told to them by election officials.
The Trump campaign is not telling the courts that noncitizens voted, or that anyone voted twice, or that any election officials made up extra votes. Trump is tweeting stuff like that, but his claims have been disproven and he has no evidence, so his lawyers aren’t saying that in court. They are just trying to get real voters’ real votes tossed out.
Trying to throw out people’s votes is an attempted coup. The president said all along that someone would try to steal the election; he forgot to say that it would be him.
— Samuel J. Martland, Terre Haute
