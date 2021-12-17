Closing Meadows not wise thinking
Last year the VCSC closed or repurposed two schools because, in part, it was deemed too expensive to maintain them. Now the VCSC wants to close or repurpose Meadows Elementary based on the same criteria. The corporation says this action will aid in decreasing the VCSC deficit.
As a taxpayer, I would expect to see budgetary data based on monies saved from last year’s reorganization. As yet, none has been provided. Nor has there been any projected savings provided from the closure of Meadows School. Furthermore, since Meadows will be repurposed, there will be no financial savings on building maintenance. There will also be no payroll savings because the staff is guaranteed employment within the corporation. A determination for Meadows Elementary cannot be made until the VCSC provides the necessary data to make a transparent, informed, fiscally sound, data-driven decision.
Meadows Elementary is being repurposed due to low enrollment; but, the east side is booming now, with new construction, businesses and developments. Enrollment will not be down for long. Currently, 80 residences are being built just blocks away from Meadows. The Wabash Valley just received $20 million dollars to be used to draw people to our community. Part of the $20 million is to focus on the quality of the educational system.
Closing a school in one of the most desirable, growing neighborhoods in Terre Haute does not indicate forward thinking and is not the way to entice families.
— Susan I. Beeson, Terre Haute
Vote for person, not for the party
The editorial about partisanship and the school board is spot on. (Tribune-Star, Saturday, Dec. 11, “Keep partisanship out of school board elections.”)
For too many years I voted a straight ticket. This was both before and after my military service. As I grew older I noticed that both parties had good and not-so-good candidates. This led me to investigating the ballot and the promises of both political parties.
I vote for the person and not the party. If more people did this, we would be stronger as a nation.
— Ron Horndasch, Terre Haute
