GOP trying to restrict diversity of thought
Dear Messrs. Heaton, Ford, Morrison, Huston and the remainder of the Indiana Republican thought-police politicians who apparently want to restrict through intimidation the diversity of thought in education to the narrow-minded message content that they find comfortable. I am referencing the article published in the Tribune-Star on Dec. 8 with the title: How Much Politics in Public Education?
The GOP has long used the words “controlling crime” to mean restricting non-white access. Now the Indiana GOP legislature wants to use the word “neutrality” as a basis to narrow educational representation to only W.A.S.P. (White Assumed Superior Propositions) to continue the decades-long trend of ignoring the contributions of women and non-white persons to the history of our country.
Public schools textbooks have only recently begun to acknowledge how Americans of all genders, ethnicities and religions have helped make America great. Perhaps the mostly white Indiana Republican legislators are uncomfortable with a diverse reality and believe that electability should be restricted to wealthier (or less-wealthy but compliant), narrow-minded white people. Serving the diverse population of Indiana is evidently not really important to them. It is also noteworthy that board members are not present in the classroom and cannot “advance their political beliefs in the classroom.”
As a white American woman, I am appalled at this brash attempt to disregard and silence our diverse population and at the ignorant assumption that the listed men are the only people with “values” pertinent to our children’s education. Actually, the values of diversity, honesty and integrity, as well as Christian values of embracing all people, are missing from their Republican “values.”
I wish we would all try to remember there are honest and competent citizens all over the political spectrum. This most recent attempt at further polarization is despicable.
— Miren Beristain, Terre Haute
