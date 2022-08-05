Appreciation for support of VCEF golf fundraiser
On behalf of the Vigo County Education Foundation board of directors, I want to thank the community for their support of our recent “Fore the Kids” Golf Scramble at Rea Park Golf Course.
Through the generous backing of the sponsors, hard work of many volunteers and the participation of 136 golfers, we were able to have another phenomenal year. The proceeds from this event support classroom grants, academic competitions, educational field trips, career and technical education programs, and much more.
I want to especially thank our Ace Sponsors — CliftonLarsonAllen, Fanning Howey, Garmong Construction, Lee Company, and MartinRiley. Programs that teachers and students once took for granted are now endangered because dollars for education are being stretched further than ever before. Because of these cuts in funding it has become even more critical for the Vigo County Education Foundation to seek additional funds for enriching and enhancing educational quality. We are pleased to report that on Aug. 24 the Education Foundation will award just under $90,000 in mini grants requested by teachers for programs that provide innovative and challenging opportunities for children.
We are fortunate to have an excellent school system in Terre Haute staffed by such dedicated teachers and professionals. Thanks again to all the supporters that made our golf outing a success and best of luck to the students and staff of the Vigo County School Corp. for another outstanding year.
— Ron Danielson, Golf Committee Chair
Vigo County Education Foundation
