A commitment to diversity from higher ed
As leaders of institutions of higher education in the Wabash Valley that fulfill different missions and serve different populations of students, we are united in our commitment to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion at our schools and in our community. We believe in the worth of each individual and that supporting diverse populations creates a culture of personal and intellectual growth.
We are committed to developing strategies that promote diversity-centered learning for all our students. We will educate ourselves and our educational community to recognize and work against prejudice against any student or employee. We further devote ourselves to doing our part to stand up for the inherent rights of all individuals in our community and for creation of an inclusive and equitable experience for all. We believe education to be a primary vehicle for empowerment of individuals; it breaks down barriers for opportunity and affords students the opportunity to shape their own future. Our mission is to create a more just community, state and world and we pledge ourselves to this task.
As we welcome students from around the world, we are compelled to ensure that the community in which they reside is welcoming and inclusive.
— Rob Coons, President, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
— Lea Ann Crooks, Chancellor, Wabash Valley Ivy Tech
— Deborah Curtis, President, Indiana State University
— Dottie King, President, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College
Reader Poll Results
Recently, at Tribstar.com, we asked readers:
Given the current status of the coronavirus public health crisis in Indiana, how should schools proceed with their impending reopening next month?
Total Votes — 437
Go ahead with opening on current timeline — 107
Delay school openings for at least two weeks — 326
Undecided — 4
New Reader Poll
With the coronavirus pandemic surging, should Gov. Holcomb move to expand the mail-in voting option for the general election just like he did for the June primary?
