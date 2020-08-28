We all have a choice to make
This is my reply to Bill Bogigian. Bill, you had a good point about my facts (Aug. 8). I didn’t really give any, but I got mine out of a published report. I just didn’t choose to add it to my original editorial (Aug. 5). Your reply did make me think of the story of Joseph in the Bible. Stay with me, I’ll get to my point.
Most people have read or heard Joseph’s story but may not remember what happened when his brothers turned up in Egypt to ask to buy food. The story is in Genesis 42. Joseph was faced with a choice of two doors, but he was allowed to open only one. The name on the doors were revenge and reconciliation. Like most Bible stories it was his choice.
That brings me to what bothered me about my editorial and your reply, Bill. We were in a strictly political argument over something that wasn’t all that important. Regrettably, we were faced with those two doors in our own personal lives. Many times, it is politics that create our failure to recognize our fear of someone else’s opinion. We are continually mocking another person, or even giving our own opinion on a subject without first examining the facts. We choose the door marked revenge without even thinking about any other options. Well, Bill, we will both have to admit to some narrow-mindedness in our own views.
When it comes to politics, like our Senators, Congressmen, Congresswomen and President, we fail to admit we aren’t always right. It was fair for you to call me out for not producing proof for my claim. Bill, I expect you to hold your favorite politicians to that same standard. You probably know by now I’m not a Trump supporter, and I don’t believe every action he has taken has been in yours or our country’s best interest. I think we have all learned during his first term this country can’t be successfully governed like a business.
Our Constitution specifies the role of each branch of our government and the individual areas each is responsible for. There is no one person named in the Constitution who can assume command, like a CEO of a family owned corporation, whose primary interest is profit. The President and the Congress are responsible to all the people of the United States, not just the ones that voted for them.
A politician needs to have the ability to sometimes compromise and work with fellow members of all branches of government, to pass laws that merge the best ideas that will meet the needs of all the people. Stomping your foot and saying it’s only my way won’t get a politician respect or compromise from friends or enemies or get any bills through Congress.
In less than two months we both must make a choice. No matter what the choice is, I hope we can open the door of reconciliation with others who may not agree with us. May we both be guided to the right decision for the good of our entire country. My prayer is that God will give us both the wisdom to examine what our country should be and cast our vote on that basis.
— Ron Gadberry
Sullivan
•••
