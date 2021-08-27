Teens just going on leftist teachings
Kevin Christ’s Aug. 23 letter was somewhat amusing. He says, “The teenagers are right,” in respect to some sort of climate change predictions Mr. Christ is fantasying about. Mr. Christ, teenagers have not been alive long enough to have developed any sort of factual logic concerning climate change in their still developing brains. All they are going on is the leftist liberal indoctrination by corrupt teachers starting with university professors and now extending down to preschool teachers. Teaching WOKEness, teaching black, white and brown children to hate each other, the suppressed and the oppressors, etc.
The teenagers weren’t alive when Al Gore predicted that all major coastal cities would be under water long before this time in history.
They weren’t alive when about 50 years ago “climate experts” were predicting another Ice Age, we would all freeze to death. Seems Freon had eaten a hole in the ozone layer surrounding the Earth and heat was escaping through it. They outlawed Freon and presto, now we have a “heat wave.” The solution seems simple enough. Just release a few hundred pounds of Freon, open up the hole again and let out some heat. This is assuming the “climate experts” actually knew what they were talking about.
Mr. Christ, ask your teenagers what caused the glaciers which once covered much of North America to disappear. Was it the smoke belching coal-fired power plants, the gas-guzzling SUVs, the herds of flatulating bovine? There were no humans in the area at that time, but blame them anyway.
Reports I have seen predict a temperature rise of 6 tenths of a degree by the end of the century. By the way, climate change and its cause is a consensus at present. Science is not a consensus, science is science.
— Walt Conner, Robinson, Ill.
