This is an open letter to my government representatives. As a citizen of Vigo County, I am requesting that Vigo County commissioners, Vigo County Council, and a representative from the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office provide a written public response to the following question:
Vigo County has an opportunity to invest in the future of our community by reducing our bloated rate of incarceration. Our new mega-jail will hold about 500 inmates, and our county population is roughly 100,000 residents. By comparison, many countries have an incarceration rate of 60 people per 100,000. Our rate is roughly eight times higher.
The mega-jail is also the most costly project in history of Vigo County. This unwise waste of money is a civic embarrassment. Tens of millions of taxpayer dollars are purchasing imprisonment rates that are an international embarrassment in terms of human rights standards. Prisons, however, are also our nation’s most pervasive example of institutional racism. The African American rate of incarceration in the Vigo jail, for example, is routinely three times higher than their percentage of the population.
Will you — commissioners, council persons and prosecutors — reverse our ugly legacy of incarceration and institutional racism? With a yearly budget equal to that of the new county jail, Vigo County could invest in diversion programs (drug rehabilitation, mental health programs, alternative bail, homeless facilities, etc.) that are proven to reduce imprisonment rates and keep beloved neighbors and fellow citizens out of the clutches of systemic racism and needless recidivism.
— Ralph Leck, Citizens of Action, Terre Haute
Reader Poll Results
Recently, at Tribstar.com, we asked readers:
With the coronavirus pandemic surging, should Gov. Holcomb move to expand the mail-in voting option for the general election just like he did for the June primary?
Total Votes — 512
Yes — 358; No — 149;
Undecided — 5
New Reader Poll
Did Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden effectively present an alternative to President Donald Trump during the party’s national convention?
To vote, visit www.tribstar.com.
