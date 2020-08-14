It is clear what we must do
There is the world we want. There is the world we’ve got. Unfortunately these two worlds are not the same.
We want the schools to open; we want our children to go to school and learn. We want them to be safe.
But it is wrong to do something just because we want it very badly. Wanting something badly (schools open; children learning; children safe) and hoping and believing that it will happen will not make the good outcome happen.
In fact, the virus is likely to spread from person to person whenever the conditions are right.
There are some things that the Vigo County School Corp. cannot do. It cannot give students COVID tests that give immediate results. It cannot fix the growing weekly new case count and it cannot fix the percent of people testing positive.
We need to be satisfied with online instruction until the number of new cases per week falls significantly. It is not what we want, but it is what we can do. I believe it will give us what we need.
— Robert Sternfeld, Terre Haute
Appreciation to local business
On behalf of Davis Park Elementary School, we would like to take this opportunity to thank Mascari Lawn and Landscaping.
Frank, Brian and the Mascari Lawn and Landscaping team come to our school every year to beautify and maintain our Memorial Garden on our grounds. The Memorial Garden is a special place, as it serves to remind us of beloved staff members and students who are no longer with us. They donate their labor and materials to plant, trim trees, and mulch every year.
It is a beautiful area for our students, parents, staff and community to enjoy. We can’t thank Mascari Lawn and Landscaping enough for all that they do to support our school community.
— Tammy Roeschlein, Principal
Davis Park Elementary
