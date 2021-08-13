Masks DO play role in preventing virus transmission
In his recent editorial (Tribune-Star, Aug. 11), Steve Templeton again downplays the importance of masking to slow COVID transmission. A large part of his argument rests on a randomized controlled trial of masking in Denmark. Dr. Templeton fails to point out, perhaps intentionally, that the study has little relevance to mandated masking in Terre Haute.
In the Danish study, investigators assigned participants to a “recommended to wear masks” group or a control group. The study took place in a setting of modest infection rates where masking was uncommon. Hence, the study did not address whether universal masking lowers transmission. The study only looked at whether wearing a mask protects one from unmasked individuals.
The outcome was that infection with SARS-CoV-2 occurred in 42 individuals in the mask group and 53 in the control group. Fewer infections occurred in the mask group, but the difference was statistically insignificant. The result suggests that wearing a mask provides minimal protection from unmasked individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2. Again, as shown by the low number of infections, this study was performed in a setting of modest infection rates.
The Danish study did not examine the effectiveness of masks on source control. Do masks decrease the chance that an infected individual will transmit the virus? Many studies show that source control accounts for much of the effectiveness of masking.
Universal (mandated) masking in government buildings and schools brings into play both source control and protection of the wearer. Recent findings (today.duke.edu/2021/06/research-finds-masks-can-prevent-covid-19-transmission-schools) suggest that universal masking plays a critical role in preventing SARS-CoV-2 transmission in the classroom. Many other studies have shown similar results.
Masks may be bothersome, but less so than dying … or killing others.
— Jim Hughes, Terre Haute
