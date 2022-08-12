Authoritarianism is on the move
Ever wonder how authoritarian, totalitarian, or fascist systems of government come to power?
Here’s a hint ... it’s not through persuasion.
Sure, they develop all kinds of disinformation, disseminated by various propaganda outlets along the way, but convincing the most people that theirs is the way to go is not how they get to where they are going.
They always — 100% of the time — use violence and intimidation as the primary means of securing, and then holding, that power.
That’s how authoritarianism/fascism works. That’s how it’s designed to work. It can’t work any other way.
It’s something to ponder, especially if you’re one who would prefer not to live under that kind of system, because it’s too late once they take control to do anything about it.
That’s why it’s important to identify, early on, who they are and what they are up to.
So how does one recognize a burgeoning authoritarian or fascist movement?
You might want to check to see if “widespread disinformation” is occurring, and if “violence and intimidation” appear to be a driving force.
If so, you’ve likely spotted one.
Right now 30-35% of the Republican Party outright desires a theocratic form of fascism over our current system of government.
That’s not just an opinion, and it’s not hyperbole. Just ask them exactly what they want, and pay attention to what they say.
Yes, you’ll hear words like “constitution” and “freedom” and “patriot,” but these are just sounds they make to distract and provide cover. They want a theocratic form of fascism, by its very definition.
And if you’re not on board with that, yet find yourself caught up in it, for whatever reason ... please try to extricate yourself, as millions of others have.
Get out of that “information/propaganda” silo, clear your mind, and employ your own powers of discernment.
Because we need a healthy debate of contrasting opinion in this country, absent the disinformation, violence and intimidation.
That’s the only way a democratic society works. That’s how it’s designed to work.
It can’t work any other way.
— Kerry Tomasi, Montezuma
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.