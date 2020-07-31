Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Periods of rain. High 72F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 63F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.