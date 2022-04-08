Proposed tax hike too much for county
I hope the citizens of Vigo County will come out and vote on May 3. There is a referendum on the ballot to increase our property taxes for schools. The school corporation even has even created a propaganda PAC to plaster the area with billboards, flyers, yard signs and mailings.
There are very few people in Terre Haute who want their property taxes to go up. The taxes were just raised for the schools in the last election, now they want more. The problem with the increases in homeowners’ property tax is if you are a senior, or a low-paid wage worker, or disabled, or underwater in debt, there is no extra money to pay it. We don’t even get community libraries from the money we pay into property tax. We don’t get community centers. We don’t get help for the homeless, displaced, sick or abused.
The cost increases in nearly everything make this a very bad time to try to squeeze more money from the citizens of Vigo County. And with the soaring increases in the cost of properties, the assessments on all our properties are going up. (Except for the rich, they have that nice cap. And many of the businesses get tax breaks for property taxes. Have them to pay more.)
I feel the school corporation made a bad mistake by not keeping maintenance up to date on the schools. Building a new swimming arena instead of repairing the ones in the schools was also a mistake. They should have put the schools first; before the jail, the courthouse, the heated parking lots, the police station, the convention center, the increase in police, the casino, the golf courses, the trails, and more.
I am encouraging everyone who is registered in Vigo County to get out and vote on May 3. Vote “no” for this increase in property tax.
— D.J. Blann, Terre Haute
