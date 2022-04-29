In support of quality schools
I am a parent of two elementary students in the Vigo County School Corp. and want to let people know how important the upcoming election is on May 3. I currently have a fourth-grader and first-grader at Terre Town Elementary. Voting “yes” to the referendum question on the ballot is an investment in ourselves and in our future. New educational facilities will ensure that our future children get what they need to be competitive in the future workplace.
The new facilities will be able to help not just my children but students across the county in multiple ways. Our children will enter high schools with updated and innovative new designs in facilities with integrated technologies and advanced security design. These facilities will much better prepare our children in Vigo County schools for the rapidly-changing modern world. Better lighting, acoustics, and accessibility will help all students of all abilities learn. Furthermore, having new and updated facilities will attract more residents to our community to improve economic development, build a quality workforce and enhance our quality of life.
My family as well as others want our children to have this competitive edge where our children go to school. Our corporation has excellent teachers, administrators, para-professionals and students, but we also need excellent facilities. It is important that we make an investment in more opportunities for education at all levels. These new facilities will give our children a competitive edge when they enter the workforce instead of a deficit.
Anything that I can do to help support the quality of our schools and the quality of life in Vigo County, I certainly want to do. I ask that you join me and vote “yes” for Vigo County schools and “yes” for our future here in this great community.
— Cory Freihaut, Terre Haute
