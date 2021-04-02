Young man steps up to save a life
It seems like in today’s world you can’t turn on the TV without hearing about murders, vandalism, racism, COVID-19 and the ever-popular politics. There seems to be no good news out there, nothing so newsworthy that it outshines today’s doom and gloom headlines.
Hopefully today I can change that for everyone. I’d like to tell about a remarkable young man. I know his name is Logan Dingess. He is a third year senior at Indiana State University, is the vice president of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity and works part-time at Texas Roadhouse where he is a server.
On recent Sunday, while working his shift, a customer that frequents the restaurant regularly with his wife began choking. As Logan left the kitchen to check on his tables he was met with the choking customer on the floor and his wife behind him trying to administer the Heimlich maneuver to no avail. Logan stepped in and at 6’5 picked the customer up from behind and started giving him abdominal thrust and back blows. Soon the food left his airway and he was able to breathe again.
Logan returned the man to his seat where the customer, his wife and even Logan shared a few tears, hugs and thank yous. Logan did what any other person given the chance would have I’m sure but nonetheless he stepped up in a quick and determined manner saving this man’s life.
My husband passed almost two years ago and he was a first responder. Our children and grandchildren knowing CPR and first aid were very important to him. He was a captain and assistant chief on the Terre Haute Fire Department for 20-plus years as both of my sons are. I believe my husband was Logan’s angel that day and helped guide him to save this man life.
I’m sure by now you know that I am this remarkable boy’s grandmother and to say that he makes me proud is an understatement. I have eight beautiful, talented, loving grandchildren and they restore my faith in humanity everyday. They help remind me that there is so much good still in the world. We might have to look a little harder for it, but it’s there.
— Linda Hamblen, Terre Haute
False claims on new voter laws
Letter writer Charlie Barth on April 1 makes such a blatant, ignorant claim on the Opinion page it is apparent he is watching one of the fake news sources.
President Biden was awarded four Pinocchios for making a similar claim that people could not have water (and or food) while waiting in a voting line in Georgia. The Georgia law forbids people who are advocating for a particular political party or candidate from trying to influence a voter by giving out favors.
In other words, limit the Democrat corruption which they have pretty well mastered.
— Walt Conner, Robinson, Ill.
