We can do more to help others
The Democrats say, “We want to help small businesses and unemployed people and states and cities and hospitals.” And maybe keep people from losing their health insurance in the middle of a pandemic, when we will all be safer if everyone can get treatment.
The Republicans say, “We only want to help businesses.” Explain to me how this works out to news stories about the Democrats blocking aid to small businesses, instead of stories about the Republicans blocking aid to those other things we need?
Social distancing doesn’t have to mean economic collapse. We can borrow or create enough money to pay everyone who loses their job. It would be cheaper if we didn’t have to give out tax breaks for millionaires to bribe the Republican Party to go along with it, but either way, we’re a rich country and we can afford it. We can afford it more than we can afford the costs of huge numbers of deaths and the costs of added health expenses for the portion of the survivors who get long-term lung damage from COVID-19. And we can afford it a lot more easily than we can bring people back to life.
In other countries, governments are making sure no one goes hungry or bankrupt. If our government doesn’t do the same, it’s not the fault of the stay-at-home orders; it’s the fault of a Republican Party that just can’t stand to help people who actually need help.
And if you are still earning your usual income and you got a CARES payment, give it away to those who aren’t or spend it on something that helps out small businesses or unemployed friends and neighbors.
— Samuel J. Martland, Terre Haute
Staying safe with health professionals
I just have a question for the health department, or a CDC representative, or the Governor’s office: Soon the dentist and doctors offices a will open again for patients. My question is who will “test” the doctors, dentists and their staff ever so often for the COVID-19 virus?
As a patient, I will be a “stay-at-home” person, not in contact with a lot of folks. They will be in contact with a lot of people, and anyone of them could have COVID-19.
So how am I to know if my visit will be safe?
— Chris Wood, Brazil
