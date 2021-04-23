Gun madness has become the American way
Once upon a time, Americans could be proud of their heritage: “The land of the free, the home of the brave.” No more is this slogan the best description for our once beautiful and great nation. Now we are “The land of the massacred, the home of the wounded, hunting territory for screwballs and assault-rifle maniacs — home for more AR-15 semi-automatic assault rifles and other weapons of mass violence — by far — than any nation on Earth.”
Thank you, National Rifle Association, and the servile politicians of either political party who support its despicable resistance to laws like universal background checks for gun purchasers and limits on military-style armaments that would, over time, reduce America’s disgusting volume of murder, mayhem and savagery by guns.
Back in the day, the TV series Gunsmoke was a popular network show. Marshal Matt Dillon was confronted with a problem. On Saturday nights, when cowboys with six-shooters holstered on their hips rode into Dodge City to have a big night on the town, a predictable outcome took place: Many people got shot and killed by drunken hotheads. Dodge’s undertakers did a brisk business in coffin sales. Finally, Marshal Matt did the only reasonable thing. Cowboys had to check their guns at the city gate when they came to town to party on Saturday night. The undertakers did not benefit, but Marshal Matt’s common-sense response to gun violence saved innocent lives.
Marshal Matt and real-life Marshals in the old Wild West were lucky law enforcement officers. The National Rifle Association had not yet been formed. Common sense could prevail over nonsense.
End the American carnage now. Stop supporting politicians unwilling to stand up against the interest groups that make America the foremost shooting gallery on our planet and politicians unwilling to fight back against our nation humiliating itself in the eyes of the world by descending into a slaughterhouse.
— Stave Kash, Terre Haute
