Calculating impact of the referendum
A letter to Vigo County residents:
As your government leader entrusted to maintain all real and personal property tax assessments, I wanted to share more broadly information that may or may not affect your decision regarding the upcoming school referendum vote on May 3. It is important to me that accurate information be shared so that Vigo County property owners can make an informed decision. This is for informational purposes only.
I hope sharing this information broadly is helpful to all.
50% of Vigo County property owners have a median home value of $66,880.
38% of Vigo County property owners have a median home value of $135,300.
8.5% of Vigo County property owners have a median home value of $234,300
3.5% of Vigo County property owners have a median home value of $377,400.
The median home value for all of Vigo County is $97,500.
The county also has roughly 6,000 agricultural vacant land parcels, 7,500 residential vacant land parcels, and roughly 4,600 commercial and industrial parcels.
All the above numbers are based on the 2021 pay 2022 gross assessed values.
Is the tax calculator that’s being promoted by the “Vote Yes for Vigo Schools PAC” correct? Although the auditor’s office is in charge of taxes, based on my review the calculator appears to be accurate. But it is essential to put the correct assessment values into the correct positions, for example: pools, sheds, pole barns, gazebos, some detached garages, residential excess land, commercial, etc. … are at 3%; agricultural land, farm buildings, rental properties, etc. … are at 2%; dwelling, attached garage, some detached garages, decks attached to the dwelling, etc. … are at 1%.
You can visit https://lowtaxinfo.com/vigocounty to find your “total gross assessed value” simply by typing in your property address to the county auditor’s website. There is also a link to Beacon from the Vigo County Assessor’s website. These tools have been made available to help inform taxpayers.
You should direct all referendum questions to the Vigo County School Corp. at (812)462-4011.
This letter is informational only and not an endorsement for or against the VCSC facilities referendum.
If you have any questions on property assessments you can contact the assessor’s office at 812-462-3358. We look forward to continuing to serve you.
— Kevin Gardner, Vigo County Assessor
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.