Flawed process on needed project
Structural issues at Vigo County’s three high schools absolutely need to be addressed. And yes, I’m unabashedly pro-renovation. The proposed cost of renovation, $261 million, is daunting. Downright scary. But, rejecting the referendum will only lessen education, not the long-term cost of education.
Now, the sad rest of the story.
I believe voters were prepared to take on the added tax burden. All the VCSC had to do was be transparent about the tax increase and school closings. Instead, the VCSC doomed the referendum by resorting to sleight-of-hand tactics.
The VCSC claims it reduced the 41.8-cent referendum tax rate by using federal ESSER funds (your federal tax dollars) to eliminate the 16.2-cent operating referendum tax rate. Of course, the ballyhooed reduction is transient. The operating referendum tax rate disappears in 2027 without applying ESSER funds. Hence, the 16.2-cent reduction is for only 3 years of the 22-year life of the referendum tax.
The online “tax calculator” incorporates the 16.2-cent reduction, and thus provides a valid estimate of your taxes for a limited period. When using the calculator, look at the Annual Capital Referendum Tax Liability (before the transient reduction) for an honest estimate of what you’ll be facing for most of the 22-year life of the renovation referendum.
The VCSC also has been less than transparent about school closings. The Indiana public access counselor concluded that the VCSC violated the state’s Open Door Law during the process leading up to the School Board’s vote to repurpose Meadows Elementary. The VCSC virtually ignored the counselor’s opinion, saying only that the corporation would provide notice of future closed sessions. Not exceptionally responsive or transparent. And yes, by snubbing the Meadows folk, the VCSC further doomed the referendum.
Now, take a deep, calming breath. Vote “yes” on the referendum. It’s a “yes” for students. Save your disdain for the VCSC administration. A random rude gesture might help you feel better.
— Jim Hughes, Terre Haute
