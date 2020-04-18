Responding to needs of others
In times of a crisis there are those who run from it and others in our community who run toward it. These heroes face the challenge and rise to meet the daily demands of decisions that come with certain risks. Those first responders and health care workers walk into work not always knowing what level of severity waits for them but they put their own health on the line to care and serve us without exception.
These times will forever change who we are and how we need to respond. The professional staff that includes physicians, nurses, technicians and administrators are providing tireless health care and supportive services to our community when we need it the most.
Please let us not forget those who sometimes go unnoticed in these situations, but make no mistake, they are the ones doing some of the most important work to keep us safe. I think it is important to mention the custodians, housekeeping, janitorial and food service staff that keep our hospital sanitized and safe. Often it is the preparation that is so critical to make an event successful.
For example, the preparation needed for surgery can be just as critical as the operation itself. Cleaning surgical rooms, patient rooms, bathrooms, common areas, removing trash, proper handling of infectious waste and keeping contact surfaces sanitized is not something we can ever take for granted nor should take for granted those doing this work. These, too, are heroes and we need to thank them for showing up and doing the job that will help us get beyond this crisis. To all those who do this work, thank you.
There are some truly great people in our community doing great work who never get the thanks they deserve. Without our community support for those in the service industry and our health care system I simply cannot imagine where we would be right now.
I hope that we as a community will find time to pray for those who are responding to the needs of others in this critical time and know there are people throughout the Union Health System and those first responders in our Fire and Police Departments that have our backs in time of need.
God bless our heroes and all they do for us.
— Dan DeBard, On behalf of the board of Union Health System
Terre Haute
