VCEF supports referendum
The Vigo County Education Foundation board of directors would like to share its endorsement for the upcoming school referendum on the May 3 election ballot. The Vigo County Education Foundation’s overall mission is to enhance and enrich public education through community support, and the foundation fully supports the referendum to provide the excellent facilities needed to ensure that all students receive a quality education.
On March 22, 2022, the board of directors of the Vigo County Education Foundation unanimously approved this statement of support:
“The Vigo County Education Foundation hereby supports the Vigo County School Corporation Referendum that will be placed on the ballot of the May 3, 2022 primary election with said referendum providing a Comprehensive Facilities Plan that includes the new construction of academic spaces and renovation of and improvements to North Vigo High School, South Vigo High School and West Vigo Middle/High School, including the site improvements and the purchase of equipment and technology.”
The foundation is committed to supporting students and teachers with many enrichment initiatives including individual classroom teacher grants, larger schoolwide grants, extended day tutoring, several district field trips, academic team competitions and more.
From reading and observing these grants in action, we recognize the time and talents that these outstanding teachers devote to their classrooms. Supporting a comprehensive facilities plan will advance the dedicated work of our teachers. At the high school level, having new academic spaces and renovated co-curricular spaces will improve the delivery of education.
At the elementary and middle school levels, it is important to maintain and improve the educational facilities not only to provide students and staff with excellent teaching and learning spaces but also to continue to attract more students and families to our schools and to our community.
Please join us in voting “yes” to the school referendum on May 3.
— Gail Thompson, Board president
— Jane Nichols, Executive director
Vigo County Education Foundation
