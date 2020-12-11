Appreciation for support from CODA
Nonprofit organizations have had a challenging year. With the onset of COVID-19 leading to a decline in employment, many cannot afford to give charitably. Though charitable donations are down, the need for services remains.
Organizations such as Council on Domestic Abuse, Inc. have seen an increase in need for services as many individuals have been trapped in homes with their abusers during a time of increased economic, mental, physical and emotional stress. Undoubtedly, we would not be able to continue providing the very necessary services we do without the help of local grantors. As such, we would like to publicly recognize the following:
Thank you to the International Paper Company for providing funds for our food pantry and giving us the opportunity to extend our pantry to the public in need.
Thank you to the Clara Fairbanks Foundation for helping us provide clothing to our survivors.
Thank you to the Amcor/Bemis Foundation for the support of FSA Counseling Center, which provides parenting classes to parents in our shelter.
Thank you to the United Way of the Wabash Valley and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation for funding from the Wabash Valley COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Thank you to the Guys Who Give in Vigo County for selecting us as the third quarter grant recipient to assist with replacing one of our air-conditioning units and providing matching money for our donor software.
On behalf of the volunteers and advocates at CODA, thank you to all of our donors and supporters for the generosity and for helping us traverse this difficult year. Happy holidays and may everyone stay healthy and safe. Remember, please call CODA if you are in need of safety 1-800-566-CODA.
— Emily Murray, Executive Director, Council on Domestic Abuse
