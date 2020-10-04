Stop Biden and save our country
After watching the Presidential debate Tuesday night, I can tell you who the loser is … the American people. A lot of this can be pinned on Chris Wallace, a registered Democrat who hates Trump. Wallace allowed Biden to skip answering a couple of vital questions that would show the American people where he stands on a couple of important issues. Trump seeing that Biden wasn’t answering the questions continued to interrupt in an attempt to get the answers and Biden was very disrespectful to President Trump. He doesn’t have to like Trump but he needs to respect the office at the bare minimum. It was Biden doing the name-calling and surprisingly Trump did not do any name-calling.
The most important aspect of the vote on Nov. 3 is not the economy, COVID, foreign policy or global warning. It is the movement in this country to change our traditional system. The key moment in the debate was Biden refusing to answer the question about packing the Supreme Court. That non-answer was an answer. Biden would pack the Supreme Court so that liberals could get the favorable rulings that would promote their agenda. The system of checks and balances as foreseen by the founding fathers would be gone.
FDR, who was a popular president, tried to pack it in the ‘30s and was soundly defeated in the Senate 70-20. A left-wing poll by the Washington Post, ABC News with 31% Democrats, 27% Republicans and 37% independents asking if they would support or oppose increasing the number of justices. The result was support — 32%; oppose — 54%. This shows the majority of Americans want to keep the court the way it is with nine Justices. We don’t need to politicize the Supreme Court.
Wallace should have held Biden’s ‘‘feet to the fire’’ and got an answer. Look at California, Oregon and Washington state, do you really want those kind of bumbling idiots running the national government? Do you want massive tax increases as Biden said he would do in the debate? Do you want lawlessness as seen in Democratic run cities and states nationwide? You won’t have anyone protecting your Second Amendment rights, First Amendment or the rest of the amendments or Constitution. You have already seen them under attack.
This Nov. 3 you are voting for keeping traditional America or for a radical far left communist government. To fund the green new deal, guaranteed income, free education, free health care they will raise taxes and not by a little bit, they will seize your private property and sell it … I know, I did that as a Revenue Officer for the IRS when your taxes weren’t paid.
Only you can put a stop to this on Nov. 3 by not voting for Biden. The country and system you save will be your own country.
— Mike Wilson, Marshall, Ill.
