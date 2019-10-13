Vote yes for Vigo schools
If you made a list of the top five things that make up a strong community, one of those things would be a strong school system. When companies think about moving into a community, one of their first questions is if they have a strong school system. When people think about moving into a community to accept a new job, one of their first questions is if they have a strong school system. When the best teachers think about where they want to teach, they look for the strongest school systems.
According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, there is a definite correlation between school expenditures and home values in any given neighborhood. A report titled, “Using Market Valuation to Assess Public School Spending,” found that for every dollar spent on public schools in a community, home values increased $20. These findings indicate that additional school expenditures may benefit everyone in the community, whether or not those residents actually have children in the local public school system.
If we vote Yes on #2, and approve the school referendum, our home values will likely increase, and we’ll have a better chance at attracting new employers, new employees, and the best teachers. Please join me in voting Yes for our students, our teachers, and our schools.
— Clark Cowden
Terre Haute
Quick response in fixing alley
A short two days after my letter complaining about the condition of our alleys after the street department deposited what was basically dirt on them, Mr. Meeks called and wanted to take the necessary steps to improve the situation.
A day or two later, he had a crew spread white rock on the alley and corrected the situation.
My thanks to Mr. Meeks for his rapid and courteous response.
— Don Sumansky
Terre Haute
Grant supports Pathway of Hope program
The Salvation Army Terre Haute Corps and Community Center would like to thank the Wabash Community Foundation for their grant to be used for our Pathway of Hope program. This grant will help provide resources to the people we serve in this program.
The Pathway of Hope program is designed to work with people who have a child living with them under age 19 and who are motivated to move beyond their current circumstance. We have already helped several clients interested in returning back to school, back to work or providing a uniform for work or even as simple as assisting them to obtain a birth certificate or giving a moral booster to someone just getting out of prison by providing them with a new hair cut and hairstyle along with a fresh start.
These are just a few examples of how we can work with individuals to remove the barriers preventing them from furthering their education, getting a job and becoming financially independent. We will continue to work with individuals who have set goals as long as they continue to show benchmarks of success and continue to be motivated to move beyond their current circumstance. There is no cookie cutter situation which allows us and the individual we work with plenty of flexibility.
We thank the Wabash Foundation for supporting this program. We plan to continue this program and help motivated individuals to see their potential. We believe everyone has value to contribute to society. One of our aims is for them to see the value in themselves and this I believe is the first step in the process.
Many people who come to us have not had time to think of their potential because they have been busy living life in crisis mode day to day or even moment to moment. It takes time and patience to work with each person who comes to us and we want to give each person the individual attention they deserve to move them toward their goal or goals.
Pathway of Hope is an International program of The Salvation Army and we are proud to announce for the second time in four years our corps in Terre Haute received the Pathway of Hope award from our divisional headquarters in Indianapolis. This program works. The program is not limited to a parent. It can be a grandparent, aunt or uncle or anyone who has a child living with them and is motivated to move forward. They set their own goals and we help them to achieve these goals and help them to dream bigger goals.
Because our mission is to share the gospel of Jesus Christ and meet human needs in His name we always offer prayer and spiritual support. We could not offer this program without the financial support from the Wabash Community Foundation.
For more information regarding the Pathway of Hope program please call Envoy Sue Linden-Pastor/Corps Administrator at 812-249-9986 or email: sue.linden@usc.salvationarmy.org.
— Sue Linden
Terre Haute
The real purpose of the Second Amendment
I learned much from your editorial today, Sept. 23. Regarding the “Beto Special,” I somehow missed the symbolism of the weapon pointing at his name. I think Beto O’Rourke was especially brave to make the statement that he would have a drive to remove the assault weapons from the general public. But it is tough to put the genie back into the bottle.
I wish to discuss with readers a 17-year term of a chief justice of the Supreme Court, from 1969 to 1986. Warren Burger, a Republican, supported Richard Nixon in 1952. Nixon was perhaps the first politician to make his case directly to the public on television with his “Checkers” speech. Richard Nixon nominated Warren Burger to be chief justice of the Supreme Court in 1969 and Burger was confirmed after only a three-hour discussion.
This is what conservative Chief Justice Warren Burger had to say about the Second Amendment and the NRA at a time when real Republicans occupied political offices, instead of the cry-baby RINOs that are there now. The Gun Lobby’s interpretation of the Second Amendment is one of the greatest pieces of fraud, I repeat the word fraud, on the American People by the special interest groups that I have seen in my lifetime. The real purpose of the Second Amendment was to ensure that state armies – the militia – would be maintained for the defense of the state. The very language of the Second Amendment refutes any argument that it was intended to guarantee every citizen an unfettered right to any kind of weapon he or she desires.
Chief Justice Burger’s words, those of a true conservative Supreme Court justice, is a lesson for all of those who wonder why America has arrived in this place where our children are no longer safe in public schools because of the greed of the NRA and the weapons manufacturers.
Well-intentioned people, some of them sportsmen, believe in the Gorsuch interpretation of the Second Amendment and Constitution as a whole. His philosophy is not truly that of a conservative. Instead, he is a true liberal who believes that everybody has the right to possess any weapon that they choose to own. That is a liberal belief, not a conservative belief. The debate now seems to be, do those with mental frailty also have this right?
Does a wise person or an agent provocateur buy a newspaper ad that subtly could be construed to threaten the life of a presidential candidate? How might a mentally unstable person see this ad? Does a mentally stable person think that liberal democrats are threatening the Second Amendment, when it’s liberal, not conservative, to allow every person regardless of their history or circumstance, to have access to a military weapon designed specifically to kill people, let alone any gun that they desire, such as an assault rifle or a 50-caliber military sniper rifle?
— John Garner
Terre Haute
Lots wrong with Harrop piece
In response to Froma Harrop, whose column titled “Help wanted: Republicans willing to defend country,” would have been a laugh if she had not been serious. Where to begin is the question as there is so much wrong with this piece. She states the burning issue is no longer corruption but Trump freezing millions in aid to the Ukraine based upon a whistleblower who did not and does not have first-hand knowledge of a telephone call by the president who is a known Trump hater. What a crock to base the actions of Trump by the Democrats.
Let’s look at corruption. The government and parties are rife with it. The DNC rigging elections in Hillary’s favor, giving answers to her before a presidential debate, collusion with Russia by buying a fake dossier on Trump, the joke of the Mueller inquest based upon the fake dossier, which cost millions and proved nothing, and FISA warrants based upon the lies of the fake dossier. The Justice Department members who tried a coup and were caught and fired. She wants Republicans to come to the aid of such a corrupt party that encourages, aids and abets illegal immigration and provides sanctuary cities for criminal illegal aliens that break federal law, fails to condemn presidential assassination even when it is a mockery, supports the murder of the unborn and those babies that have survived an abortion attempt, just to name a few. Let’s also look at the voter fraud by the Democrat officials caught in illegal voter fraud.
I also wonder if she would have called for Democrats willing to defend the country when Clinton was impeached? He wasn’t found guilty because of the partisan vote in the Senate but was found guilty of obstruction and lying which cost him his license to practice law. No, I can’t even imagine her doing that. She is just a Democrat in the grips of Trump Derangement Syndrome who wishes to undo the 2016 presidential election by any and all means whether true or fabricated.
The Democrat Congress is paralyzed by Trump Derangement Syndrome as shown by the lack of action on issues that the American people want solved. The Republicans are not going to come to the aid of such a corrupt organization that continues to make up mud to smear the president. RINO’s (republicans in name only) such as Romney will aid along with some of those cronies. They lost a big one when Speaker Ryan retired. The Republicans are willing to defend this country against Democrats such as her as the Democrats keep pushing a false narrative.
This is going to cause violence at some point as too many will come to the aid of President Trump if they believe he has been railroaded by an out-of-control Democrat Congress. If the Democrats wanted to win in 2016, they should not have fielded such a flawed candidate, rigged primaries, bought a false dossier and not rigged the primary debates. This liberal wing has driven away solid middle-of-the-road Democrats by embracing communism/liberalism, gun confiscation, and open borders. This is why they seek illegals so they can be the new voters to keep them in power. They give to the illegals and do not care about the homeless, the veterans, or the middle class. They are an organization that embraces hatred (think conservative leaders), terror (think antifa), and anarchy, which is rife in sanctuary cities.
— Michael Wilson
Marshall, Ill.
