Take a trip with me, down memory lane.
Do you remember your school counselor? Oh, I mean “guidance” counselor. From elementary school, most likely not. From junior high ... did I have one? High school ... oh ya. That lady that scheduled me once and asked if I needed college info.
Fast forward 20 years. Ask your child if he knows who his school counselor is, at any level of K-12. Ask the neighbor girl. Ask the kids at church. Ask a child at the park. Ask that high school senior struggling to make it to school each and every day to make it to graduation. They’ll know.
Do you know why they’ll know? Because school counselors play a vital role in a child’s academic success. We are the first line of support for children in education. We address the whole child. We fundamentally hold the pieces together to ensure the student has all needs met, so they can focus on achievement. We bridge the inequalities that stand between a child and his or her potential.
Sometimes I find food for a child. Sometimes it’s a notebook or a pen. Sometimes I hold a hand and tell a child they can when the world is telling them they can’t. I am the voice for those that can’t speak. I am the light on the dark path that leads them to hope. I am their coach, their cheerleader, their advocate.
My friends, the role of school counselors is imperative in this day. Our jobs change daily to help every student prosper in the academic field while flourishing in life.
Our community has been so lucky to have been able to add to our number of counselors. Please, if given the chance, cast your vote to stand up for my role. Cast your vote in favor of funding these vital roles. As we are the voice for the children in our community, you be the voice for the importance of our jobs.
— Michelle Leigh Tracy, Terre Haute
Elliott should get a second term
“Do what you feel in your heart to be right, for you’ll be criticized anyway.” — Eleanor Roosevelt
Earl Elliott is a civic leader who loves his city and is respected for his mission to do what is right as a City Council member. Tough council decisions have to be made while criticism from the public is a given for all elected officials.
So who better than a certified public accountant like Earl Elliott to guide the fiscal body for the city? In his first term on City Council, Earl has represented his constituents only after he has weighed the needs of the city as a whole. That is fiscal responsibility, and he hopefully will have a second term to continue to implement change for the citizens of Terre Haute.
Community involvement has been an active part of his life for 30-plus years. As “Why Make Waves” mentor, he guided us to 501c3 non-profit status to promote the impact of wellness through aquatics. Our grassroots group knows firsthand that he has a servant’s heart toward achieving quality of life for our city. Thanks, Earl, for your leadership.
Terre Haute needs Earl Elliott.
— Brenda Williams, President, Why Make Waves, Inc.
