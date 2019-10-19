Troubled by utility increases
City workers get a raise, but the amount wasn’t published. American Water raises, Duke Energy is asking for 17% increase and will no doubt get it.
I haven’t heard of any working people in corporate America getting a 17% increase in pay. But hey, I guess my 1.6% increase in Social Security will take care of my “cost of living” and inflationary adjustment.
— Linda Cooper
Terre Haute
Who has control of property taxes?
Is it not the function and/or responsibility of the state and/or local government to increase or decrease property taxes? Is it also not their function to determine how property tax money is to be spent?
So I ask, can it be the authority of the Vigo County School Corp. to put forward a referendum to be voted on to increase our property taxes to get $56 million dollars for itself to pay for its operating and other expenses?
Who has the authority and responsibility over our property taxes and how they are to be employed? Is it our local government or the Vigo County School Corp.?
It almost appears to be a deliberate bewilderment for confusion sake concerning who has control authority over our property taxes.
— Charles Bean
Terre Haute
President is not above oversight
President Trump doesn’t think he’s accountable to anyone. In court, his lawyers argue that only Congress — not prosecutors — can hold the president accountable to the rule of law. But when Congress tried to do just that, the White House Counsel sent a letter to Congressional leaders calling their efforts “illegitimate.”
He can’t have it both ways. In America, the law applies equally to everyone — even the president. That’s why we have a written Constitution with checks and balances instead of a king. For the law to apply equally to everyone, everyone must be answerable to someone else for upholding the law.
Constitutional scholars can debate what roles Congress and prosecutors should play in preventing the executive branch from breaking the law. But no one seriously argues that the president is above all oversight and accountability entirely. Not only does the Constitution never say that — it was written precisely to keep government power in check.
Republicans need to decide: Are they on team Trump — or team Constitution?
— Rick Hall, attorney
Legal advisor to Republicans for the Rule of Law
