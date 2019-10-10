Thank you for generous diaper donations
Wow! All we can say is wow, and thank you to the citizens of the Wabash Valley!
During the last week of September, Covered With Love, Inc. Diaper Bank observed Diaper Need Awareness Week. We are so thankful for the cooperation and participation by Vigo County Schools. Diaper drives were held at Dixie Bee, Ouabache, Riley and Rio Grande elementary schools. On Saturday, Sept. 28 the second annual Stuff The Truck event took place at the two Terre Haute Walmart stores and at The Meadows. Community members filled those trucks with diapers, disposable training pants, wipes, and assorted baby hygiene products.
A simple thank you doesn’t seem to be enough; we certainly are grateful for the gifts and the givers. We believe that every baby deserves to be clean, dry and healthy. This is what Covered With Love is about, standing in the gap of child poverty by providing diapers, disposable training pants, wipes, and baby hygiene products for the health and well-being of babies and young children.
One in three families struggle with diaper needs, and government programs such as WIC and SNAP do not include diapers.
Diaper need impacts the physical, mental and economic well-being of children and parents.
Covered With Love is making an impact in the Wabash Valley area. Last year, almost 20,000 diapers were given to parents in need. At the end of September 2019, we have provided over 35,000 diapers! Any parent or guardian in need may call CWL for an appointment at 812-870-2273.
If you were not able to donate during Diaper Need Awareness Week, we would be happy to hear from you any time. Donations are needed all year long, especially in demand are diapers sizes 4, 5, and 6, along with disposable training pants sizes 2T-5T. We encourage shoppers to check the Covered With Love, Inc. Amazon Wish List, https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1C5X7GC
T5MXB3. Additional information about Covered With Love, Inc. may be found at Covered
WithLoveInc.org, on Facebook Covered With Love, Inc., by calling 812-870-2273 or by email at coveredwithloveth@gmail.com.
Once again, thank you, Wabash Valley, for your generous donations!
— Karen Long
Covered with Love, Inc.
Board President
Terre Haute
