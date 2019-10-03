8th ill-served by Bucshon rhetoric
Indiana 8th District Rep. Larry Bucshon recently issued a shamefully partisan press release in response to the congressional decision to proceed with a presidential impeachment inquiry, concluding with the statement, “The American people should be appalled.”
Many Hoosiers have been appalled for quite some time, but not necessarily for the reasons Rep. Bucshon desires.
I am appalled to be burdened with a congressional representative who has acquiesced to the corruption, mendacity and instability that have emanated from the Oval Office since Day 1 of this administration.
I am further appalled that our representative evidently lacks the moral fiber to uphold our Constitution and the rule of law, placing party before country even when matters of national security are at stake.
I remain appalled by our congressman’s diversionary attempt to hold congressional Democrats solely responsible for failure to do “work the American people elected us to do” while over a hundred bills passed by the House of Representatives intentionally languish unheard in the Republican-controlled Senate. At best this is a case of “pot and kettle,” given that Dr. Bucshon has devoted the preponderance of his congressional career to obstructing bipartisan health care legislation.
I continue to be appalled that Rep. Bucshon seems unable to issue a simple declaration in support of his President without resorting to divisive, hyperbolic language of a variety commonly employed by the lower order of internet trolls.
Methinks the lady doth protest too much. If no wrongdoing occurred, the GOP has nothing to fear from a congressional inquiry, and all members of Congress have a responsibility to constructively participate in it.
District taxpayers give Dr. Bucshon a generous salary to do the work of legislation, investigation and oversight for us. His partisan pandering and inflammatory rhetoric are a disservice to his constituents and his position as our representative in Washington. D.C.
— Betsy Anderson, Terre Haute
Democrats want another civil war
It seems to me that Democrat politicians are pushing hard for another civil war. Their only aims are destruction of Trump and all other Republicans, and furthering of their own individual careers and their beloved party, and absolutely nothing for America. They have become a disgrace to America.
If you want America destroyed, keep Pelosi and her henchmen in office.
Wake up America before it is too late.
— Joe DeLorme, Clay City
