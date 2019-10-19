Support for schools tax referendum
It’s a shame that funding for a new jail can be imposed on county residents, whereas school corporations in Indiana must beg for funding in referendums. With overly expensive jail funding complete, the upcoming school corporation referendum asking for $7 million comes at an inopportune time.
Recently published school populations show elementary and middle schools averaging 77.8% of capacity, down 22.2%, likely a rough indicator of where the county’s population will be in 2 or 3 decades. Information about school population trends and upcoming school funding needs was available to county commissioners and council members when considering a new jail.
Total current maximum inmate count is around 400 (Vigo County Sheriff, Tribune-Star). A 22% population decrease means a new jail would need 312 beds maximum (78% of 400). At $120,000 per bed, a 312 bed jail would cost $37.5 million, saving $22.5 million from the $60 million plus levied for the 500 bed jail designed and approved by commissioners and council. $22.5 million would have fully covered Vigo County School Corp.’s $7 million operating funds referendum, and gone far toward funding a looming capital improvements referendum for new or remodeled school buildings. Interestingly, a modular, expandable jail was not considered. It is also interesting that funding for an excessive new jail was imposed on taxpayers just before the school corporation could put their referendum on a ballot.
That said, the school corporation referendum (#2), needs to be viewed and voted on according to its own merits. Arguably, the most important means a community has of reducing future crime rates is good schools. As a former teacher in Vigo County, I know firsthand how hard Vigo County teachers work to provide a top education and future to all students. I’m also aware of the need for schools to take on more of a role in the physical, mental, behavioral and safety needs of students so great teaching can continue. Having taught at South High School for 25 years, I’m also aware of the need for new or remodeled high schools and other buildings.
It is also arguable that good schools attract more businesses and people to a community than an oversize, excessive jail complex. More businesses and residents mean more income and property tax revenue, spread over a growing population, perhaps making it possible for this county to justify and afford both school and jail funding levies in the long run.
Unlike the jail funding process, Vigo County schools and the Vote Yes for Students PAC have made every effort to inform and involve the community in the referendum process. Ongoing meetings with community members, a promise to take ideas from the community into account when making $4 million in budget cuts and announcing how those cuts will be made prior to the November election, show full transparency. Please vote “Yes” to referendum #2.
— Rod Bradfield
Terre Haute
More questions to answer on new school taxes
Vigo County School Superintendent Rob Haworth is leading the charge to pass a local referendum to add $7 million to the county’s property tax bills each year for the next eight years to support public schools.
In making his case, Dr. Haworth has argued that state funding per student is not keeping pace with inflation, and he says the state’s spending in Vigo County in 2018-2019 was $6,362 per student.
However, the Indiana Legislative Services Agency, a non-partisan research branch of the General Assembly, reports Vigo County School Corp.’s total state tuition support per student was $7,145 in 2018-2019, while the statewide average was far less ($6,795). Total state tuition support per student for VCSC has not been as low as the figure cited by Dr. Haworth since roughly 2013 or 2014.
As a member of the House committee that writes the state budget, I’d also like to note that total state funding for VCSC increased from $97 million in 2011-2012 to $102.6 million in 2018-2019. That’s a funding increase of 5.8 percent, while enrollment in VCSC fell 7.9 percent over the same period, from 15,592 to 14,363 students.
During this school year (2019-2020), the state is investing $7.3 billion in statewide K-12 tuition support. That investment will increase to $7.5 billion the following year. Indiana’s top priority is clear: Total K-12 education funding, including tuition support, various programs, and teacher pensions, accounts for over half the state’s budget. In fact, 72 percent of all new dollars not spent on Medicaid or the Department of Child Services in the latest state budget are for K-12 education.
Before voting to raise millions in additional property taxes in Vigo County, it would be useful to know how much VCSC spends on administrators versus classroom instructors. During the 2017-2018 school year, the average 25-student classroom in VCSC received $232,000 in combined state, local, and federal government support while the average teacher salary was only $52,680.
In Indiana, between 2007 and 2016, the number of school corporation students fell 3 percent, teachers dropped 3.5 percent, and administrators ballooned an astounding 31 percent. What are the figures in Vigo County?
Much of Dr. Haworth’s argument for the tax increase revolves around the need to better fund school safety. There are several state and federal funding sources for school safety. Are these being utilized?
Another good question might be: Does VCSC have a good record in recent years for closely watching its dollars, especially when contracting with outside entities?
Good schools are a plus for any area hoping to grow its population and workforce, but so are lower tax rates and a record of fiscal responsibility. Before voting to increase the Vigo County property tax burden by another $56 million over the next eight years, I would encourage all Vigo County voters to think critically about the referendum they are being urged to pass.
— State Rep. Bob Heaton
District 46 Indiana House of Representatives
Nasser will help root out problems
We need Nasser for mayor. Someone who strongly supports recovery, because that support will help make what was once the problem into the solution.
My name is DeAnna Griffin and I am a person in long-term recovery. I am also a Certified Addiction Peer Recovery Coach that does ministry in the Vigo County Jail, advocates recovery in our courts and in our community, a board member of the Wabash Valley Recovery Alliance, a ministry leader of Celebrate Recovery at The Bridge Church, and I help run The Avenues faith-based women’s recovery home where I am blessed to help many of the very ladies I ministered to in the jail.
I am someone who use to be part of the problem in our community that is now part of the solution thanks to support of someone who truly cares enough to make a difference and lives a James 1:22 life.
When I was released from jail in 2015 and at my rock bottom, I posted on Facebook about my court hearing for meth-related charges and the anxiety I was feeling about it. Karrum Nasser was the one person who reached out to me. We didn’t know each other, but he saw my post and wanted to help somehow.
Over the course of four years he has encouraged me, inspired me, listened to my rants, and has helped my husband and me in our recovery in many ways. Karrum took the time to get to know us and to understand addiction and the struggles of early recovery. Karrum has supported me in all my endeavors and has helped me become the person I am today, but that is not all. Karrum has supported the Wabash Valley Recovery Alliance, The Avenues Recovery Homes, and helped with filling the food baskets to give to those struggling in early recovery at Thanksgiving. Countless times over the last four years I have seen Karrum behind the scenes doing so much to serve in our community and support recovery.
I believe most the problems we have here in Terre Haute, if not all, are due to the addiction crisis. Our congested courts. People who show no pride in our city and put no effort into their properties. The lack of home ownership. Vandalism. Arson. Abandoned or condemned houses the crimes take place in. The rate of those recieving welfare instead of gainful employment. The hundreds of children removed from their homes and are in foster care. The overwhelming growth of homelessness. The unemployment rate. The amount of non licensed drivers that makes employment nearly impossible. The crimes committed here like drug dealing, meth labs, theft, robbery, domestic violence, violent crimes, sex crimes, child abuse, battery, dirty syringes left laying around at our parks and so many more.
Because of stigma, the subtance use epidemic, and substance related recidivism rate we have in Terre Haute, many give up on those who suffer from substance use disorder. A lot of the time it is because people just don’t know how to help.
We need someone like Karrum Nasser who will help our community get to the root of our issues here and look into long-term solutions to better our community. Someone who supports recovery, our recovery movement and won’t give up on someone like me. Let’s give all of Terre Haute hope and vote for Karrum Nasser for mayor.
— DeAnna Griffin
Terre Haute
Bringing hope to weary world
October is Clergy Appreciation Month.
Here in the Wabash Valley, it is an opportunity to recognize the ministry of local clergy and the difference they make in our communities. All year long, local clergy members faithfully journey alongside others, but this month, we celebrate their important work.
We give thanks for their ministry, especially among people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. On behalf of Mosaic, a ministry of the church, we are grateful for the ways in which we serve communities together. In a world of great need, we believe we share the Good News of God’s love and hope for all people.
We’re honored to be able to partner with local faith leaders and faith communities to bring hope to a weary world. Please join us in celebrating the gifts our spiritual leaders bring to our congregations and community.
— Brenda Tryon
Terre Haute
Keep focusing on children’s education
I am a retired teacher of the Vigo County School Corp. for 26 years and support the referendum by the school corporation wholeheartedly.
Our school system must advance programming, safety, wellness of students, transportation of the students, reduce sizes of classes, and attract and retain teachers and staff for Vigo County students.
I’m aware of the importance of the services that the counselors, nurses, school protection officers, and classroom teachers perform daily for the children of the Vigo community.
As a community, we must make available funds that will allow our school system to provide the necessary buildings, teachers, and all other necessary facets needed to give our students the best education possible.
Our society is lacking — let’s keep our focus on our children by allowing them the best opportunities available.
Our children are our future; educate them properly.
— Trannie Grainger
Terre Haute
