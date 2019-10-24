Republican, but not conservative
Mr. Garner’s letter of Oct. 13 contains several factual errors. First, simply because someone was a mid-20th century Republican does not make what today would be recognized as “conservative.” Chief Justice Warren Burger, for example, voted in favor of Roe v. Wade, never a conservative position.
Furthermore, Richard Nixon was no conservative. It was Nixon who proposed both the EPA and OSHA, both of which raise the ire of conservatives. Nixon even proposed a “negative income tax” to re-distribute wealth to those who worked but did not achieve a pre-defined “social minimum.” This notion is now called “universal basic income,” hardly a conservative idea.
Ironically, the Democrat controlled Senate, led by George McGovern, defeated this plan, as they could not tolerate Nixon getting the political credit for it.
As for the Second Amendment applying solely to the states, this position is on the face peculiar, as the entire Bill of Rights is about individual rights, not those of the states. In colonial America, the right to keep and bear arms was the “right” to board a British soldier. Also, both the Heller and MacDonald Supreme Court cases “incorporated” the Second Amendment into the law of the states, despite the very vocal opposition from liberal (and very anti-2A) bastions, such as New York and California.
There are two schools of constitutional thought: the “original intent” school and the “living constitution” school. The “living constitution” school is willing to bend and stretch the Constitution to whatever end it wants. Thus, as Justice William O. Douglas put it, abortion is a right that is “an emanation from a penumbrance.” The “original intent” school tries to strictly interpret the Constitution as written, without adding to it.
I submit that Burger, as well as the other Supreme Court justices during Burger’s time, were mostly of the “living constitution” school. It is only since that time the “original intent” school has gained the majority. It is difficult to see how Burger could be deemed a “conservative,” then or now.
As far as Beto O’Rourke, I commend him for his candor. He is honest enough to openly say he would repeal the Second Amendment. He clarified his party’s true position and removed the fog of ambiguity so many Democrats have sewn for so long. I suppose in the not-to-distant future, it will be impossible to be a 2A supporter and be a Democrat, just like it is impossible to be pro-life and be a Democrat now.
— Matthew Alig
Terre Haute
Gaming revenue not a panacea
When a casino comes to town, bankruptcies go up. Foreclosures go up. Divorces go up. Suicides go up. Crime goes up. The demand on food pantries and social services goes up. And they do not provide the long-term economic deliverance they promise.
Don’t take my word for it. Check the research. But beware. Most gambling research comes from the National Center for Responsible Gambling, which is funded by the gaming industry. Going to them for answers is like going to the tobacco industry to get the facts about smoking. Listen to the people who will not be lining their pockets from predatory gambling.
Check out The Atlantic articles, “A Good Way to Wreck a Local Economy: Build Casinos,” or “How Casinos Enable Gambling Addicts.” Read “Top Urbanists Agree: Casinos Ruin Cities,” in Christianity Today. Pay attention to the findings of the Institute of American Values in “Why Casinos Matter.”
Consider the YouTube videos “ Cigarettes, Slots, and Other Things that Aren’t Addictive” and the “60 Minutes” segment “Slot Machines: The Big Gamble.”
The lure of gambling revenue is a Trojan horse. The enticement of casino lucre is a Pandora’s box. The city only “wins” if its citizens lose. I urge my fellow citizens not to drink the Kool-Aid; vote “no” on predatory gambling.
— Rose Bear
Terre Haute
