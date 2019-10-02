Pay more attention to highway mayhem
Am I the only one who notices this? Here’s some more “gun control” articles in Sunday’s Tribune-Star, about 40 people being shot by guns (terrible but true), but how about the 40,000 who die on our highways every year? People running red lights, stop signs, little kids getting run over by semis who’s drivers were watching TV, police officers getting hit along our interstates, INDOT highway workers getting run over by road-raged speed demons. Why isn’t this spoken of?
There are crosses along practically every roadside where somebody’s been killed in a wreck, teenagers dying left and right in wrecks.
All it would take is law enforcement and some massive ticket writing to stop this “massacre” on our highways. I might see maybe a dozen people in a year get pulled over for speeding. I understand people are in a hurry, but they don’t even seem to care if they die, and they certainly don’t care about your life.
This road rage and speed kills 40,000 every year and it’s barely even mentioned. Stalin said if one person died it’s a tragedy, if a million die, it’s a statistic. Does the media set the narrative? Gun control, gun control, gun control. How about some “highway patrol/control” to save thousands of lives.
I work on Clay County’s roads, and I’m constantly looking over my shoulder, hoping I’m not going to get squashed by a road-raged speed demon. No law enforcement/no penalties/no nothin’. Life is cheap in America.
— Gary McCullough, Brazil
Vote to support county schools
I was pleased at the recent School Board meeting to learn that the Vigo County Teachers Association, Parent Network, and Vigo County Administrators Association all spoke in favor of the upcoming referendum on November 5. Our educational community is behind the referendum, conveying the important message that our K-12 students need more health and wellness support and services.
The upcoming referendum on November 5 is not about the buildings. Instead, this operational referendum supports our children with critical resources like School Protection Officers, school nurses, and behavior specialists. Also, we need to attract the most qualified teachers to our community. The referendum will give our community the chance to support health and wellness and offer families and children the quality schools they deserve. Please join me in voting “yes” to referendum question #2 on November 5.
— Tammy Pearson, West Terre Haute
Expecting more from sex education
As a parent and a teacher, I expect my child to be taught science, not some random group’s culturally biased version of “healthy sexuality.” That is the job of an educational institution.
In addition, given the overwhelming data demonstrating the ineffective and harmful results of an “abstinence only” approach, I suggest that willfully breeding ignorance and prejudice is neither moral nor healthy.
Thank you for your consideration.
— Namita Goswami, Ph.D., Terre Haute
