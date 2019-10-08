Museum board supports schools
The members of the Terre Haute Children’s Museum Board of Directors would like to express our support of the Operational Referendum proposed by the Vigo County School Corp. During a recent board meeting, a motion to show support for this cause was approved.
We understand the referendum will help cover expenses for counselors, School Protection Officers, and nurses and assist us in building a healthier community. The mission of the Terre Haute Children’s Museum is to enrich children’s lives through the exploration of science and technology. We believe this goes hand-in-hand with the
important work the Vigo County School Corp. does every day.
We are both working to create a healthier community for our children and striving to provide for their academic, social and emotional needs. We know that the children in our community need and deserve much support in their learning, and our mission reinforces our goal of partnering with other groups like the VCSC to help meet those needs.
To support students and families in our community, we urge others to please vote “yes” on Tuesday, November 5, for Vigo County schools.
— Jaime Frey, president
On behalf of the
Board of Directors
Terre Haute Children’s Museum
Make your diet free of cruelty
Like many others, I always thought of farm animals as “food on the hoof.” But, after watching the deeply moving feature film “okja” on Netflix, I realized that a farm animal is much like our family dog, fully deserving of compassion and respect.
Theologians have long debated whether there is life after death, but for farmed
animals, there is no life before death.
Recent undercover investigations showed male baby chicks suffocated in plastic garbage bags or ground to death in large macerators, pigs clobbered by metal pipes and hung to die, and cows skinned and dismembered while still conscious.
Last week, I read of an international observance of World Day for Farmed Animals on October 2 (Gandhi’s birthday), to expose and memorialize the global abuse and slaughter of billions of animals for food. The website at www.wfad.org offers a number of ways to participate and affirms the need to go vegan.
The cruelties inherent in factory farming drove me to replace animal products in my diet with a rich variety of plant-based meats and dairy items offered by my supermarket. I have since learned that my cruelty-free diet is also great for my health and for the health of our planet.
— Tommy Caton
Terre Haute
Great support for Oktoberfest
Thank you Wabash Valley for another successful Oktoberfest. Our 47th annual event at The Meadows shopping center owes many people a big thank you in helping us present it.
The retired electrical workers of IBEW local 725 worked well into the night Thursday and early Friday to get us power. Complete Outdoor for setting up a brand new (still in the boxes) tent, and many, many other people behind the scenes.
Of course it wouldn’t be a success without all of you attending. There is no way we can measure attendance but after two days of fun, over 1,000-plus pounds each of sauerkraut and German potato salad, 3,000-plus brats, and about 900 schnitzel, (oh, and 30 kegs of bier), we can say a good time was had by all.
Jay Fox and The Bavarian Showtime Band and Joe Polach and the St. Louis Express played both nights to full crowds and both have been booked for next year already.
We learn things to improve on every year, so look for them next year on
September 18–19 again at The Meadows.
If you’d like to be a part of the fun from the inside, you can go to terrehaute
germanclub.org for info. Or contact any member. We’d love to talk to you.
Thank you again, on behalf of the Oberlandlers.
— Brad Cress
Event chairperson
Oktoberfest
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.