More than happy at Trump success
For about the last three years this newspaper has force-fed its readers a steady “venomous anti-Trump” crap diet. Trump won because two-thirds of Americans did not like the way America was headed under the Obama administration.
Twenty-plus idiots are running for president on the Democratic ticket and not a one of them could get a job as a clown at a circus. Don’t forget about third-time socialist Bernie Sanders, a modern day version of Eugene Debs. Both sillier than a pet coon.
The Democrats have no platform. Trump is a rock star, becoming more popular every day. Thousands stand in line for hours to hear him speak at his rallies.
Look at what he’s done. Look at the economy for one. Look at the S&P. Look at the Dow. It’s been projected that the Dow should be around 35,000 by the time of the 2020 election. Two years after that, between 40-45,000. By the time Trump’s eight years are up it could easily top 50,000 or more.
A lot of Democrats will be voting for Trump in 2020. For years I’ve tried to figure out how relatively smart people could have been “dumb” enough to have voted for a slick-talking, arrogant Obama. Whether it be federal, state, or local, there’s only one Democrat I would vote for and that’s Sheriff John Plasse. I don’t really know the man except saying hello in passing but I liked him as a cop and I like him as a sheriff.
The facts are in — the Democrats have lied and Obama spied. There’s soon a house cleaning coming to Washington, D.C. Thousands will be “dethroned.” Some will commit suicide to escape jail time, some will go to prison for life, and some will be executed for treason. The wheels of justice turn slowly sometimes.
I can think of a lot of things that Trump has done for the American people in the last three years but I can’t think of one thing, not one, that the Democrats have done for the American people in the last three years. Pelosi has totally decimated the Democratic Party.
I’m a veteran and I proudly fly my Trump flag with my American flag. President Trump has shown his true colors by putting American first. Trump has said from the beginning, “We’re going to Win, Win, Win.” President Trump has been doing everything just the way God has wanted him to do it. For him to finish what God has called him to do, he’ll have to be president for eight years.
“Hallelujah.” That makes me happy, happy, happy.
— Bill Combs, Terre Haute
