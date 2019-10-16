More info needed from Duke Energy
As has been reported, Duke Energy is seeking to increase its revenue by about 15% across all its customer groups. According to Duke, its request would raise a monthly residential electric bill for 1,000 kilowatt hours from $120 to $143.
You have quoted Duke as stating, “We ... are taking significant steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions” and the company “needs to continue to prepare for the likelihood of future greenhouse gas regulations and has proposed accelerating the retirement dates for some of its Indiana coal-fired units.”
I believe that Duke’s customers who are being asked to pay added costs due to these activities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions should know the amount of the increase that is due to these activities.
Consequently, I wrote to the president of Duke Energy-Indiana on July 20, 2019, and requested that he provide that information to me. I followed that letter up with a second request on August 29, 2019, and also wrote to the Indiana Office of Utility Customer Counselor on that date with the same request. Further, I appeared at a public hearing of the Indiana Regulatory Commission on September 23, 2019, and asked for help in obtaining this information.
None of these requests has been answered.
I did not need to ask what the benefit would be if Duke carried out these activities. I know. There will be no measurable reduction in the temperature of the earth, which is the supposed objective. Further, there is no legal requirment for Duke to make these expenditures. They are doing it on their own initiative.
If you don’t wish to pay an unknown amount for something that has no measurable benefit to someone who won’t even tell you in advance what that anount is, please join me in pressuring Duke and Indiana regulatory authorities to address this matter openly.
— Thomas B. Tucker
Terre Haute
Transparency a must in process
Since these Capitol Hill Democrats are attempting to undo a legitimate national presidential election by impeaching this president, nothing less is required of these politicians than for them to conduct this process with full transparency in full view of the American people.
No more behind closed door sessions. None of this nonsense of anonymous witnesses testifying against the president behind screens with altered voices.
The president is entitled to due process of law: including, but not limited to, confronting witnesses against him, compulsory process for obtaining witnesses to his favor, assistance of counsel for his defense, full and complete disclosure of the nature and cause of the accusation(s) against him, and those subpoena rights and powers which would be afforded to him.
Allegedly, the United States is a constitutional republic and a nation of laws, not of men, and, as such, is not to be led by six half-wit House committee chairs along with their committee minions, and “the hand” Pelosi.
— Earl Beal
Terre Haute
