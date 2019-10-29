‘Live PD’ poor idea for city
Last Sunday, there was a live debate on the internet for our mayoral candidates. During the debate, the moderator mentioned the decision to allow our police to be filmed for the television show “Live PD” and asked if the public had input.
The mayor’s response was that he signs contracts all the time and can’t consult with the public on decisions like this. However, this is not like a contract to purchase gravel and as for transparency, this matter should have been brought before the public months ago when they first heard about it.
Our community is in the process of rebranding our image to help bring in new businesses to provide jobs and income for our citizens. We need to consider the potential risks to our community of broadcasting Terre Haute in this manner.
A TV show of this nature shows the violent, sick, cruel and desperate side of a community and will be broadcast across the country. This is free advertising we can ill-afford. Will anyone who watches this show want to go to Terre Haute as a tourist or as a home for their business? Will parents want to send their children to college here? What is the benefit of broadcasting this side of our community other than the few dollars the mayor’s office will receive and a remote possibility of recruitment?
We already know we have a good police force. Will we be reminded of our title of “Sin City” and be subjected again to ridicule? How long will it take to overcome the damage that could be done? With these sorts of risks, how can this be a priority for Terre Haute?
This election has been full of talk about the need for jobs in our community. Mayor Bennett, think about how many new jobs will be lost because of this decision. Withdraw this contract before damage is done.
— Geraldine Varner, Terre Haute
About that casino and PD Live
Knee-jerksI I really cannot believe I am writing a letter to the editor. Why? I read these letters … many from the same people over and over and over. I guess they know more than the average person (me) and want to educate the public because they know all and see all.
Constantly, a casino has been in the news. Some say that we must protect people from themselves because they are too stupid not to gamble — knee-jerk.
Can we force morality? Hmmm … we tried this with prohibition. How did that work out? It is not anyone’s job to govern other people’s morality actions?
If you are one of these individuals, how about legislating pregnancy? “Some people are too stupid to have a baby, so let’s regulate it.” A stretch, but didn’t we have a world war regarding this kind of suppression?
The casino is a development. (Sure, Toyota making trucks would have been better but is that going to happen?) Some have said that a casino would increase crime and prostitution.
Again, how about evidence, not a knee-jerk reaction with unfounded claims and not repeating a baseless media blurb?
I do not think dogs will not be sleeping with cats and the world will not spin off its axis. (Yes, French Lick went to the devil, no? Well, I’ll be darn.)
Finally, I saw on the news that Commissioner Kearns is opposing PD Live for the Terre Haute Police Department. I was actually stunned. He stated that PD Live would lead to more lawsuits for unlawful arrest and he was worried about the court cost. Knee-jerk! Where is the evidence or a study that supports this claim? It makes a good sound bite but ...
Again, I am not as smart as Mr. Kearns, but if the police are doing their jobs correctly, wouldn’t the filming of an arrest protect the police? Police body cams are becoming more prevalent and supported by the police — is this filming any different?
It simply appears that Commissioner Kearns wanted a little air time. I only want the best for my community. I live here. My kids live here. My grandkids live here. I want to pick my battles; before I open my mouth, information is the key to any discussion.
If I send another letter to the editor, somebody shoot me. Yes, shoot me now, shoot me now!
— Steve Huffman, Terre Haute
Swamp rats biting at Trump
On Oct. 19, 2019, The Tribune-Star ran a letter titled, “President is not above oversight”. This purports to be from a Republican but is actually from a “Never Trump” group headed by Bill Kristol which is dedicated to overturning the last election.
These are some of the Deep State swamp rats who President Trump is fighting and disgust with them is partly why President Trump won the election in the first place.
President Trump has been investigated more than any President in history.
Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff are trying to get President Trump to cave to their every whim without getting the authority of the House of Representatives to investigate even more as they know that vote would be a disaster for the Democrats then they are running around screaming, “obstruction of justice” when he tells them to take a hike, my words not his.
All they need to do is have a vote in the House of Representative giving them the authority to proceed. An honest attorney would have pointed that out. They are conducting their hearings behind closed doors with neither Republicans nor the President having any input, completely disregarding all norms, courtesies, presidents and rights accorded to an accused typical of their sleazy corrupt practices they have been following for three years at least.
The current leaders of the Democratic Party are only interested in destroying the last election, the President and the USA and reconstituting the USA as a Socialist Utopia, not in getting any actual work done to help the country. Seeing the tremendous crowds that President Trump attracts wherever he goes has made them go completely bonkers.
Note I said the leaders. You rank and file Democrats better pay attention and get a grip on things or you are going to lose our nation.
— Walt Conner, Robinson, Ill.
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.