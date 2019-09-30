Gratitude for help to CODA
On behalf of the entire staff and Board of Directors of the Council on Domestic Abuse, we want to thank our community for its support of our organization. Thanks to your generosity, we can keep all our services running and continue our mission: “the elimination of domestic violence and sexual assault through societal change and the empowerment of abused individuals and their minor children.”
Support came from all quarters — law enforcement, individuals, organizations, businesses, and foundations. We especially thank the Wabash Valley Community Foundation for its $50,000 matching grant. We also appreciate the media for the coverage of our organization and the services we provide.
CODA gets awarded grant money from several sources, funneled through the state. We must spend the money up front and then get reimbursed, which often takes months. Half of Indiana shelters have failed to meet at least one payroll this year, and some have suspended operations entirely. Determined to avoid this fate, Sarah Campbell, our executive director, consulted the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence for advice. We took that advice, devised a step-down plan to curtail services, and launched our fundraising appeal.
Choosing the shelter to close first was heartbreaking, but the legal advocacy staff assisted over 2,500 victims last year, and the education program reached thousands, including all students in Vigo County schools, while the shelter housed over 200 (49 children) last year. Thanks to the hundreds of people who contributed, we don’t have to make that choice.
We were also moved by how many people shared their experiences of domestic abuse and sexual assault with us. This issue touches many lives, and we hope that the renewed spotlight helps people seek assistance when they need it. You can reach CODA 24 hours a day at (800) 566-CODA.
The community astounded us with your response and your support of our services. The great heart of the Wabash Valley shone through.
While we now have reserves to weather the delays, CODA has always depended on contributions to make the operating budget, and that will remain true in the future. We hope you’ll continue in smaller ways to support us.
As one way to thank the community, we will hold an open house at the shelter, 26 S. 17th St, on Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m., to let people see us in action and see what you saved.
On behalf of all of us, and especially the clients we serve, thank you. Words cannot express the true depth of our gratitude.
— Sarah Campbell, Executive director
— Caroline Carvill, President of the Board of Directors, CODA
Kids deserve better sex ed
I write this letter in opposition to the present practice of the VCSC contracting its sexual education instruction to a religious-based group, the Crisis Pregnancy Center (CPC).
I find it very disturbing that the focus of the sexual education program in our public education system is abstinence. Research shows that such approaches to sexual education simply don’t work when it comes to preventing unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections.
Our kids deserve better.
— Matthew Bergbower, Ph.D., Terre Haute
III
