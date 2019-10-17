Goodwin can give city what it needs
I want a mayor who will be a cheerleader for our community. I want a mayor who will fight for Terre Haute to get more than its fair share. I want a mayor who encourages its constituents to be the best version of themselves.
I want a mayor who will work hard to unify our community, neighborhood by neighborhood. I want a mayor who knows and will use technology to advance our community. I want a mayor who takes community blight seriously. I want a mayor who is on a statewide platform able to contribute and tout all the wonderful techniques that work in our community.
I want a mayor who actively uses social media to update the community on upcoming projects. I want a mayor who works hard and uses non-traditional methods to seek input from the community on upcoming projects. I want a mayor who is strategic and not reactionary.
A mayor is more than the executive of a community. A mayor is a role model to children, business owners, entrepreneurs and prospective community members. I want Terre Haute to have a mayor who is energetic, optimistic and forward-thinking.
Pat Goodwin, an Independent mayoral candidate, is that and a whole lot more.
— Jane Santucci
Terre Haute
Young people are demanding change
People like me, baby boomers (and others), just got schooled by a sixteen-year-old girl from Sweden. In her recent Climate Action Summit address, youth activist Greta Thunberg gave passionate, even scolding speeches urging world leaders to do more about climate change.
She’s receiving a lot of attention from like-minded followers, but as TV news producer Jake Novak wrote, “Just how inspiring or even persuasive you find Greta’s speeches and overall activism likely depends on where you stand on the political spectrum.”
True, but there’s no denying that a new youth movement exists in America. Think 1968/Vietnam War/Chicago Democratic convention level protests, then add today’s 24-hour news cycle and social media. That’s a recipe for I don’t know what, but it’s hard to ignore.
It’s not just climate change. Today’s youth are demanding action on gun control, too. As someone who has lived a relatively sheltered life, it stung a little to hear Ms. Thunberg talk about how her childhood and dreams have been stolen, and realize that she has a point.
Many of Ms. Thunberg’s generation will be voting soon and some will run for political office. While pursuing needed change, I hope they’ll learn to harness the emotion that fuels their passion. Gun violence, climate concerns, and national debt are challenges we all face, but there’s another challenge: holding everyone’s interest.
If young people have developed short attention spans, adults aren’t much better. It may not be fair, but people lose interest in causes (compassion fatigue) regardless of their merit. We see this when disasters hit in rapid succession.
Nobody asked, but if I were to advise Greta Thunberg and her followers, I’d urge them to channel their energy into sharp, coherent messages with a little less emotion. Then I’d refer them to our Democratic debates for examples of how anger run amok can repel voters when a candidate needs their attention the most.
Then I’d remind them to not only vote in elections, but run
— Jim Newton
Itasca, Ill.
